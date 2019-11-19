Picture: TSPL

10 pictures that show Edinburgh's Christmas through the years

With Christmas coming soon, we take a look at how Edinburgh celebrated in years gone by.

From Christmas lights to a department store Santa and carol signing, here are some of the best pictures of festivities in Edinburgh through the years.

Choir of St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral sing carols in White Horse Close.

1. Carol sining

Christmas decorations on Princes Street.

2. Princes Street

Children from the ABC Minors Club in fancy dress on their way to a free Christmas Eve matinee at the Ritz cinema in December 1964.

3. Christmas Eve 1964

Christmas Tree at Mound, 1959.

4. Christmas Tree at Mound

