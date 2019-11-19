10 pictures that show Edinburgh's Christmas through the years
With Christmas coming soon, we take a look at how Edinburgh celebrated in years gone by.
From Christmas lights to a department store Santa and carol signing, here are some of the best pictures of festivities in Edinburgh through the years.
1. Carol sining
Choir of St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral sing carols in White Horse Close.
2. Princes Street
Christmas decorations on Princes Street.
3. Christmas Eve 1964
Children from the ABC Minors Club in fancy dress on their way to a free Christmas Eve matinee at the Ritz cinema in December 1964.
4. Christmas Tree at Mound
Christmas Tree at Mound, 1959.
