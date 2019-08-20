Picture: TSPL

10 lesser known facts about Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle is one of Scotland's leading tourist attractions and has a long history.

The castle has stood since the 12th century and remained the Scottish Royal residence until the Union of the Crowns in 1603. A formidable sight in the city, it is one of the most popular attractions in Edinburgh, but how much do you know about it? From losing the crown jewels to superstitions and links to pirates, here are some lesser known facts about Edinburgh Castle.

1. Castle Rock has been inhabited for 2865 years

Archaeologists have found evidence that there were early settlers on top of castle rock since the Bronze Age or 850 BCE - making it one of the longest continually inhabited sites in Scotland.
2. St Margarets Chapel is the oldest surviving building in Scotland

Queen Margaret married the Scottish king Malcolm III around 1070. After she died her son built the chapel in her memory. When Robert the Bruce laid siege in 1314, he had every building destroyed except this one.
3. Witches were burnt at the stake here

Lady Glamis stood trial accused of using witchcraft against King James V. He had her servants tortured until they confessed to their mistress being a witch. She was burnt at the stake just outside the castle walls.
4. Jacobites once tried to use a ladder to gain access to the castle

In 1715, the Jacobites were determined to overthrow the throne. One night, the Jacobites tried to storm the castle using a ladder. The ladder proved to be too short, leaving the Jacobite rebellions stranded where they were discovered and arrested.
