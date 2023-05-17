1642: Montreal in Canada was founded.

1736: Witchcraft statutes were repealed in England.

1804: Napoleon Bonaparte was proclaimed Emperor of the French.

1830: Edwin Budding, of Stroud, Gloucestershire signed an agreement for the manufacture of his invention, the lawn mower. The first customer was Regent’s Park Zoo, London.

1843: The Disruption, when more than 400 ministers and many elders left the Established Church of Scotland to form the Free Church of Scotland.

1882: The fourth Eddystone Lighthouse was opened.

1912: First automatic telephone exchange opened in Britain at Epsom.

1921: The first reconnaissance party on Mount Everest began operations, led by Colonel Howard Bury.

1936: Jasmine Bligh and Elizabeth Cowell became the BBC’s first women announcers.

1944: Monte Cassino Monastery in Italy was taken from Germans by Polish troops after bitter fighting.

1953: Jacqueline Cochrane, piloting a North American F-86 Sabre, became the first woman to fly faster than sound.

1955: The first Wimpy Bar opened in London, beginning the fast-food invasion.

1960: Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 at Hampden Park, Glasgow, to win the European Cup for the fifth year in succession.

1967: United Nations agreed to Egyptian demand to withdraw UN forces from Gaza Strip.

1969: Apollo 10 was launched with Thomas Stafford, John Young and Eugene Cernan.

1972: Four bomb-disposal experts parachuted into Atlantic from RAF plane and boarded liner QE2 after bomb threat for ransom.

1974: India exploded its first nuclear bomb.

1980: Mount St Helens volcano in the American state of Washington, erupted, killing 57 people and creating a cloud of ash 2,500 miles long and 1,000 miles wide.

1982: Rev Sun Myung Moon, Unification Church founder, was found guilty of income tax fraud.

1990: A treaty was signed in Bonn to introduce economic and monetary union between East and West Germany from 1 July, 1990.

1991: Helen Sharman became Britain’s first woman in space when she was sent into orbit aboard Soyuz spacecraft to spend a week on space station Mir with two Soviet cosmonauts.

1992: An inquest jury returned “unlawful killing” verdicts on nine British soldiers killed by American “friendly fire” in the Gulf War.

1993: The Danes reversed their previous rejection of the Maastricht Treaty, 56.8 per cent voting in favour of it in a second referendum.

2006: The post-Loktantra Andolan government passed a landmark bill curtailing the power of the monarchy and making Nepal a secular country.

2009: The LTTE were defeated by the Sri Lankan government, ending almost 26 years of fighting between the two sides.