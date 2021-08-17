St Anthony's Chapel: Historic Edinburgh ruin closed due to falling masonry fears

Historic St Anthony's Chapel is closed to the public over fears of a masonry fall.

St Anthony’s Chapel, which is believed to date from the 14th century, has been cordoned off over fears of a masonry fall at the site.

Having stood for hundreds of years in a ruinous state, the medieval monument is a popular attraction among walkers and one of the few permanent man-made structures within the vicinity of the summit of Arthur’s Seat.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic Scotland, which manages Holyrood Park, erected a sign at the site explaining that fears over a possible future masonry fall had forced the chapel’s closure.

It reads: “During a condition check, we identified a potential risk that needs to be explored further.

"The area is closed while we undertake further detailed examination and remedial works”.

The Evening News has approached Historic Scotland for comment.

The Radical Road, a nearby walking route at Salisbury Crags, also remains closed for the foreseeable.

The famous pathway, believed to have been frequented by pioneering geologist James Hutton in the 18th century, was closed as a precaution due to falling rock.

It was temporarily closed off in September 2018 after 50 tonnes of rock fell from the cliffs making up Salisbury Crags. It has never reopened.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.