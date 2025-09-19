20 September

1440: Eton College was founded.

1519: Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan, leading a Spanish expedition, set off on the first successful circumnavigation of the globe, but he was killed en route.

1643: King Charles I’s forces were defeated by the parliamentary army led by the Earl of Essex and Philip Stapleton in the first Battle of Newbury during the English Civil War.

1746: Prince Charles Edward Stuart sailed to safety in France, aboard the French ship L’Heureux.

1850: The slave trade was abolished in Washington, but slavery itself was allowed to continue.

1870: National unification of Italy was achieved after the Italian army, under Victor Emmanuel II seized Rome from the French.

1909: King Edward VII signed the South Africa Act, which created the Union of South Africa from the British colonies of the Cape of Good Hope, Natal, Orange River Colony and Transvaal.

1917: The first RSPCA animal clinic was opened in Liverpool.

1932: Mahatma Gandhi began fast in prison to protest against treatment of India’s untouchables. Four days later, his demand that they be given representation was met.

1939: Joe Louis knocked out Joe Pastor in the 11th round at Briggs Stadium, Detroit, in his eighth defence of the world heavyweight boxing title.

1946: The first Cannes film festival opened.

1954: The First National People’s Congress adopted the Chinese constitution.

1963: United States president John F Kennedy went before the United Nations General Assembly and proposed a joint US-Soviet expedition to the Moon.

1967: The Queen launched the new Cunard liner, Queen Elizabeth II, on Clydebank.

1972: Police found cannabis growing on Paul and Linda McCartney’s farm.

1973: More than 30,000 people packed into the Astrodome at Houston, Texas, to see a “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, a man 26 years her senior. She trounced him.

1977: Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.

1989: In Brussels, the European Community announced it would prosecute Britain over polluted drinking water.

1990: Acid rain in Britain was said to be the worst in Europe. The Lake District had the worst levels, in some areas having doubled since 1979. The Department of the Environment said there was no cause for alarm.

1991: The Archbishop of Canterbury blamed social deprivation for riots on Tyneside, and criticised the government’s education policy.

1995: A European court ruled football transfer fees were illegal.

2001: MSPs voted by a majority of 50 to ban fox-hunting, hare-coursing and badger-baiting in Scotland.

2008: Harry Potter author JK Rowling donated £1 million to the Labour Party. Ms Rowling said she was motivated by Labour’s record on child poverty.

2008: A suicide bomb attack at the Islamabad Marriott hotel left 54 dead and 266 injured. A little-known Pakistani militant group, Fidayeen-e-Islam, claimed responsibility.

2013: Grand Theft Auto became the fastest entertainment product to reach $1 billion in sales.

2013: The Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise was boarded by the Russian military.