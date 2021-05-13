20 photos showing Edinburgh's historic North Bridge down the decades

The Category A listed structure, a fine example of first-rate Victorian engineering, performs a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh which it was built to link.

Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News for much of the 20th century.

Following the publication this week of photos showing the progress made so far in refurbishing the iconic structure, we’ve had a virtual dig through the archives to bring you 20 photos showing the historic North Bridge down the decades.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions.

1. North Bridge being rebuilt 1890s North Bridge in Edinburgh, being rebuilt between 1896 and 1897. Photo: TSPL Buy photo

2. North British under construction North Bridge showing the North British Station Hotel (now The Balmoral) under construction in 1901. Photo: Other Buy photo

3. North Bridge 1930s View of the North British Hotel with North Bridge in the foreground with tramlines. Photo: Unknown Buy photo

4. Scotsman and Evening News The exterior of The Scotsman and Evening News newspaper offices on North Bridge Edinburgh. Photo: TSPL Buy photo