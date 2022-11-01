These days, it seems there’s a new restaurant or cafe popping up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the city’s dining scene fresh and exciting.

Sadly, we’ve also had to wave goodbye to plenty of old favourites over the years.

Although these Edinburgh eateries of days gone by are no longer open, many of us will have fond memories of visiting them.

How many do you remember?

1. Charlie Parkers Manager Hugh McShannon stands outside the entrance to Charlie Parkers Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, George Street, September 1981 Photo: Hamish Campbell

2. Burger Meats Bun Excitement was high back in 2014 when news broke that popular Glasgow burger restaurant Burger Meats Bun was opening in the capital. But sadly it lasted only two years before closing. Photo: TSPL

3. The Three Tuns Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966. Photo: TSPL

4. Iggs & Barioja Owned by local personality Ignacio 'Iggy' Campos, Iggs Restaurant first opened in 1989 and was followed by sister venue Barioja in 2001. Sadly, both premises closed when Iggy retired. Photo: TSPL