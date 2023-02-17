Edinburgh has lost some much loved institutions over the years.
From Ripping Records to Brattisani’s famous chippy, we take a look at 18 lost Edinburgh businesses that are gone but not forgotten.
1. Edinburgh institutions
2. Ripping Records
Lasting more than four decades, independent record store Ripping Records had a vast library of music and also sold gig tickets. People would be queuing the length of South Bridge for the biggest concerts and events, such as T in the Park and Oasis at Loch Lomond in 1996.
3. James Thin
There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002.
4. Jenners
Jenners was one of the country’s first department stores, and has always been synonymous with class and style. It closed its doors due to Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020 - and never reopened again.
