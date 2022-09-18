A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, Scotland’s picture-postcard capital is recognised for its incredible architecture, from the history-steeped Old Town to the classical Georgian New Town.

Be that as it may, many incredible buildings have been demolished in the city down the years – and when they’re gone they’re gone.

We’ve trawled through our photo archives to find 18 examples of Edinburgh buildings we wish would have survived.

1. Maules department store, West End West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building. Photo: UNKNOWN

2. Parkers store, Bristo Street Many of the buildings around Bristo Street in the Southside, including the striking, mock-Tudor Parkers department store, would disappear in an expansion of Edinburgh University in the late 1960s and early 70s. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

3. North British & Mercantile Insurance building, Princes Street The grand North British & Mercantile Insurance building fell in 1966 despite significant opposition from heritage campaigners. Photo: Unknown

4. Palace Hotel, Princes Street The handsome and imposing Palace Hotel on Princes Street was cruelly destroyed in a fire in June 1991. It was alleged that youths had broken in and started the blaze. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood