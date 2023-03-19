Nineteen ninety-five was big year for Edinburgh, with some grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of the city.

At Leith Docks, thousands gathered as the Cutty Sark Tall Ships arrived at the old port. The year also saw the reopening of the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium, following a multi-million pound overhaul.

On Morrison Street, the doors of the shiny new Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) swung open for the first time, while the city’s main thoroughfare, Princes Street, witnessed history being made when thousands took part in Scotland’s first ever official gay rights march.

It was also the year Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what life was like in Edinburgh back in 1995.

2 . Hogmanay Tens of thousands of merry revellers packed Princes Street for Edinburgh's New Year Celebrations to mark the end of 1995. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Festival Cavalcade The Edinburgh Evening News bus float (which was made up to resemble a vintage tramcar) at the Edinburgh International Festival Cavalcade in 1995. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4 . UNESCO status World heritage body UNESCO designated Edinburgh's Old Town and New Town as world heritage sites in 1995. Photo: Graeme Hunter Photo Sales