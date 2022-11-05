13 of Edinburgh's 'ugliest' buildings - including both St James Centre and St James Quarter
Edinburgh is renowned the world over for its beauty, and is home to a range of architectural gems, from Georgian and Victorian through to post-war constructions.
But not every construction in Scotland’s Capital city has met with public approval, and down the years some of the Capital’s buildings have divided opinion. Here we take a look at 13 of Edinburgh’s ‘ugliest’ buildings, the old St James Centre to the new St James Quarter and more.
