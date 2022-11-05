News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Argyle House. Picture: TSPL

13 of Edinburgh's 'ugliest' buildings - including both St James Centre and St James Quarter

Edinburgh is renowned the world over for its beauty, and is home to a range of architectural gems, from Georgian and Victorian through to post-war constructions.

By Gary Flockhart
13 hours ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 5:01pm

But not every construction in Scotland’s Capital city has met with public approval, and down the years some of the Capital’s buildings have divided opinion. Here we take a look at 13 of Edinburgh’s ‘ugliest’ buildings, the old St James Centre to the new St James Quarter and more.

1. 86 Princes Street

Princes Street's New Club received a Brutalist makeover in 1967. Its neighbour to the west, the Life Association Building of Scotland, was demolished and replaced by a Brutalist retail unit the following year.

Photo: Lost Edinburgh

Photo Sales

2. Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square

Originally the George Square Lecture Theatre when it was opened in 1970, the category B listed building was renamed after the late political researcher and MND campaigner.

Photo: WikiComms

Photo Sales

3. Argyle House

This unlisted building is located in the West Port area, and has long been regarded by critics as one of the worst eyesores in the city centre.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

4. Cables Wynd House ‘Banana’ flats, Leith

Cables Wynd House dates back to 1965, but was immortalised in Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting. They were awarded a Category A listing in 2017.

Photo: Flickr/Tom Parnell

Photo Sales
EdinburghVictorianGeorgianScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4