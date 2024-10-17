It may not be perfect, but it was made by my own fair hand. | David Hepburn

Ditch the pumpkins and give yourself a challenge this spooky season.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m not sure when the Great Pumpkin Replacement started, relegating the humble turnip lantern to the pages of the Scottish history books.

As a man who is closer to 50-years-of-age than 47, I certainly can’t remember as a child simply scooping out the guts of a luminous orange squash before cutting out a scary face from its simple-to-slice thin skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead we had to attempt, by hook or by crook, to hack out the middle of a turnip - perhaps the hardest and most ill-suited of root vegetables to ‘carve’. Knife wounds to fingers were commonplace.

Blame the Halloween film franchaise or Charlie Brown, but the Americanisation of Halloween in Scotland seems near complete, with the menacing ‘trick or treating’ now favoured over the innocence of guising, and piles of huge pumpkins in every supermarket.

But we can still strike back, using a sharp knife and brute force to stab our way back to gentler times.

Here’s how to make a turnip lantern - and the mistakes I made that you don’t need to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What you’ll need

Everything you need to make a traditional turnip lantern. | David Hepburn

There’s very little in the way of specialist equipment required - just a variety of knives of different sizes (which must be sharp), a pen and a spoon. You’ll also need a tealight to illuminate your masterpiece.

Of course you’ll also need a turnip, which I found was easier said than done. The ubiquitous pumpkin now reigns supreme and there seems to be little market for larger turnips. Most small supermarkets offer merely pre-mashed neeps, while the only turnips in Waitrose were the size of apples - flawless vegetables for gourmet chefs no doubt, but useless for our task.

In the end I sourced one at a local farmers’ market, but I understand that larger supermarkets do often stock them. For the purposes of this, and without wanting to take a detour down the rabbit hole of vegetable taxonomy, turnips and swedes are both equaly acceptable for lantern-making purposes.

Take the top off

Taps aff. | David Hepburn

The first job is to lop the top off your turnip, which will create the lid of your lantern. The easiest way to do this is with a breadknife. You’ll soon discover just how hard turnips are (some say you should microwave them first to soften the flesh, but surely that’s cheating?). The best way to attack it is by cutting a couple of inches into the flesh around a centimeter from the top and progressing around the turnip, getting deeper with every rotation. It’ll soon pop off. Don’t try to saw away at it like you’re cutting a load of bread - trust me, it doesn’t work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Score the sides and centre

Loosen the flesh by cutting a grid into the top of the turnip. | David Hepburn

Take a sharp knife and make a cut in the flesh around one centimetre from the side, all around the turnip. This doesn’t need to be too deep at first - perhaps around five centimetres. Then make similarly deep cuts up and down the turnip, creating a grid of squares around one centimetre across.

Start scooping

The grid of cuts should loosen the turnip flesh enough to allow you to start scooping it out with a large spoon. If it’s still tough to make progress, use your knife to make diagonal cuts across the grid and try again.

Repeat

One successfully hollowed-out turnip. | David Hepburn

Continue to cut and scoop until your turnip is suitably hollowed out. Ideally, we’re looking for the shell to be around one centimetre deep. Save the turnip to make soup and imagine you’re dining out in Russia in 1917.

Tidy up

To tidy up the inside of your turnip, simply scrape the insides with your spoon. Make sure you have a flat area at the bottom, where the tealight will go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get creative

Freshly carved turnip. | David Hepburn

Now for the fun part. Use a pen to mark out the design you want to carve - we went for a ‘classic’ toothless look with traditional triangular eyes and nose. Carefully cut the design out with a small knife (if you’ve hollowed it out enough then it should be fairly simple) and your lantern is complete.

Light it up

The reward for all that hard work. | David Hepburn