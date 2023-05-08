Many people think that succession to the British throne is decided through descent alone, but this is not the case entirely.

The Royal website says that the “order of succession is the sequence of members of the Royal Family in the order in which they stand in line to the throne.

“The succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96, this meant her son - now King Charles III after his coronation last Saturday - was crowned at age 74 along with his wife Camilla. This makes him 48 years older than his mother was when he took the throne, thus he’s the oldest new monarch in British history.

Despite some protests, swaths of supporters have been proudly waving ‘long live the King’ flags, but inevitably we have still all asked; who is next in line? As we bid farewell to the Elizabethan era and enter the Carolean age, here is the order of succession for the British throne according to the Royal Family.

1 . The Prince of Wales The Prince of Wales is better known as Prince William who is the elder son of Diana (Princess of Wales) and His Majesty King Charles III.

2 . Prince George of Wales (Centre) He is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales. This makes him the next in line for the throne after his father.

3 . Princess Charlotte of Wales Charlotte is a British princess who was formerly titled "Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge" before her father became the Prince of Wales in 2022.

4 . Prince Louis of Wales Prince Louis is the third child of Prince William and Catherine, the previous Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.