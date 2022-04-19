Outlander Season 6: 10 best Outlander locations in Scotland for fans to visit - from Glencoe to Doune Castle (Outlander Starz)

Outlander Season 6 is here, so let’s explore 10 of the Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe series' best filming locations you can visit in Scotland.

By Ginny Sanderson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:29 pm

Outlander has been filmed in Scotland ever since the very first episode where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) steps into the ancient stone circle of Craigh na Dun.

Even when the show’s plot does take her and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) to distant shores, most of the filming has remained here in Scotland – providing a huge boost to the Scottish tourism industry.

With Season 6 now available, let’s take a look at some of the most beautiful Outlander filming locations in Scotland.

1. Glencoe

"Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, oh could that lass be I?" The rugged and beautiful valley of Glencoe appears in the opening credits of every Outlander episode.

2. Doune Castle

Doune Castle in Stirling appears in a number of episodes in Outlander Season 1 as Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie. The 13th Century castle has also starred in Game of Thrones and Monty Python.

3. Kinloch Rannoch

Kinloch Rannoch was used as the famous setting of Craigh na Dun, where Claire enters the ancient stone circle and is cast back in time in the very first episode. The standing stones were a prop, but it's still worth a visit for the stunning scenery.

4. Calanais Standing Stones

If you want to see an ancient stone circle like Craigh na Dun in Outlander, it doesn't get much more impressive than the Calanais Standing Stones. Found on the Isle of Lewis, in Scotland's Outer Hebrides, these spectacular stones were placed more than 5,000 years ago.

