An ice wall, representing the iceberg that caused the “unsinkable” ship to sink in 1912 in the north Atlantic, collapsed on Monday at the museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Three people were injured and taken to hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown, museum owners have said.

The ship-shaped museum estimated it will take at least four weeks for the collapsed iceberg wall to be rebuilt and the area has currently been closed off.

The ice wall – which no longer exists following the incident – was roughly 15ft by 28ft (4.6 x 8.5 metres) and was made out of real ice that visitors could touch.

It was grown and regrown using a water filtration system.

The incident happened on Monday evening and was closed for the remainder of the day.

However, the museum was reopened the next morning for those with tickets.

Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn museum owners said: “Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind.

"Our maintenance professionals are in the process of reevaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we’ll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attraction.”

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said in a statement that the collapse appears to be accidental, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The museum claims that its huge outdoor replica of the Titanic is one of the single largest museum attractions anywhere in the world.

The real RMS Titanic – originally named as the “the unsinkable ship” – sank in the north Atlantic after hitting an iceberg in the early hours of April 15 1912.

Around 1,500 people are estimated to have died as a result of the tragedy.

