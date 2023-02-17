Storm Otto: Top 37 Scottish words and phrases to describe the Scots weather
The phrase “wet and windy” just doesn’t cut it in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone, among others.
You can expect weather to dominate the headlines regularly in Scotland or (as it is with Scottish habits) to hear many people moaning about it as that’s a favourite national pastime.
That’s probably why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey, damp or wet weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ back in 2019. And since you’re going to hear all about the Scottish weather especially in the wake of Storm Otto, why not learn how to talk about it authentically while you’re at it?
The University of Glasgow found there are 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and reportedly over a hundred for ‘rain’, but don’t worry - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s chaotic yet beloved weather for any kind of day.