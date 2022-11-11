News you can trust since 1817
Some dog breeds are born to be sociable with other animals and humans.

Sociable Dogs 2022: Here are the 10 most and least sociable breeds of adorable dog - from the Golden Retriever to the Vizsla 🐕

Some breeds of dog are predisposed to getting on well with pretty much everyone, while others will often shy away from both human and canine company.

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Some breeds are sure to be a hit both at the park, where they will enjoy playing with other dogs, and at home, welcoming human friends and strangers alike.

Meanwhile, other dogs have a reputation for being timid, uncertain of their fellow canines and shy of humans thay don’t know well.

Here are the 10 most sociable and timid breeds of dog according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Vizsla

Starting with the dogs that often like to keep themselves to themselves. Vizslas are large dogs that have been bred to hunt - so it's perhaps surprising that they can be very shy and timid if not widely socialised at a young age.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Papillon

Papillons are naturally shy around strangers and will tend to go and lie where they feel safest when you have visitors. It's nothing to worry about and they will become more sociable when they get used to the person.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Maltese

Confident and outgoing in their own home, the Maltese is a breed that can become shy and nervous in new environments and situations. They can alse be suspicious of strangers.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Akita Inu

The Akita Inu is an unusual breed of dog in that they often like to even keep their distance from their owners. They are very independent, not keen on cuddles, and can react with genuine fear when a stranger approaches.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

