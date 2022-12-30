Scottish Heritage: Here are 10 nostalgic memories of Hogmanay in Scotland from yesteryear
It’s a night that is marked the world over, but nobody celebrates New Year quite like us Scots.
For generations we’ve been carrying out our own unique traditions, from first-footing with armfuls of whisky, shortbread or black bun, to attending loony dooks and the football for the annual New Year’s Day derbies.
With this year’s Hogmanay shaping up to be the most ‘normal' since the start of the global pandemic, we’ve scoured the archives to bring you a selection of nostalgic images showing New Year’s celebrations of times past.