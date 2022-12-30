News you can trust since 1817
Hogmanay revellers at Tron Kirk Edinburgh 1959

Scottish Heritage: Here are 10 nostalgic memories of Hogmanay in Scotland from yesteryear

It’s a night that is marked the world over, but nobody celebrates New Year quite like us Scots.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago

For generations we’ve been carrying out our own unique traditions, from first-footing with armfuls of whisky, shortbread or black bun, to attending loony dooks and the football for the annual New Year’s Day derbies.

With this year’s Hogmanay shaping up to be the most ‘normal' since the start of the global pandemic, we’ve scoured the archives to bring you a selection of nostalgic images showing New Year’s celebrations of times past.

1. Old Firm fans

Football fans queue in Glasgow for Tickets to Celtic v Rangers - New Years Day Match

Photo: Unknown

2. Tidying the nets

Fishermen home for New Year tidy up their nets and prepare to leave their boats at Port Seton Harbour, 1960s

Photo: Unknown

3. Edinburgh derby

People queue outtside Mackenzie's sport shop in Nicolson Street for tickets to the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby match to be played at Tynecastle on New Year's day 1965.

Photo: Unknown

4. A cup o' kindness

Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church Edinburgh, six Americans dance down High Street

Photo: Unknown

