Never spoken in the lowlands? Gaelic is a major part of Scottish heritage and while its origins are rooted in the highlands and islands, it also found its place in areas like Edinburgh.

In 2011, we discovered that Edinburgh held 5,935 people who were skilled in Gaelic, according to the Scottish Census. Edinburgh is internationally renowned as a cultural hub with a fascinating history and even a UNESCO World Heritage site, so it’s unsurprising that the heritage language would find its place there.

Gaelic is traditionally associated with the Scottish Highlands and Islands where it found its home by way of the Irish. While the lowlanders favoured the Scots language, the two have still overlapped over the years.

For example, the Highland clearances of the 19th century saw thousands of Gaelic speakers migrate to the central belt of Scotland to find new work.

To explore this heritage and how it has influenced Edinburgh, here are 13 place names connected to Scottish Gaelic according to Gaelic Place-Names of Scotland.

Corstorphine Corstorphine is an area in the west of Edinburgh often associated with the Edinburgh Zoo. The name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic 'Crois Thoirfinn' which means 'Cross of Torfin'. Torfinn is a name connected to Old Norse, another heritage language of Scotland.

Braid The Braid Hills (also known as the Braids) have a famous golf course which can be found on the south-western edge of Edinburgh. The name is derived from 'Am Bràghad' which means 'the upper part'.

Inverleith Inverleith is an inner suburb in the north of Edinburgh close to the city's central region. The name can be translated from the Gaelic 'Inbhir Lìte' which means the 'Mouth (Confluence) of the (water of) Leith'.

Dalmahoy Dalmahoy is the name of a hotel and previous country house located nearby Edinburgh. Derived from the Scottish Gaelic 'Dail MoThutha', the name 'Dalmahoy' translates to the 'Meadow of St Tua'.

