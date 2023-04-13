All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
59 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
Gaelic is traditionally seen as a language of the Scottish Highlands and Islands, but you can find a wealth of examples even in the Lowlands such as Edinburgh.Gaelic is traditionally seen as a language of the Scottish Highlands and Islands, but you can find a wealth of examples even in the Lowlands such as Edinburgh.
Gaelic is traditionally seen as a language of the Scottish Highlands and Islands, but you can find a wealth of examples even in the Lowlands such as Edinburgh.

Scottish Gaelic in Edinburgh: 13 Place names you never knew were rooted in Scots Gaelic

Never spoken in the lowlands? Gaelic is a major part of Scottish heritage and while its origins are rooted in the highlands and islands, it also found its place in areas like Edinburgh.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST

In 2011, we discovered that Edinburgh held 5,935 people who were skilled in Gaelic, according to the Scottish Census. Edinburgh is internationally renowned as a cultural hub with a fascinating history and even a UNESCO World Heritage site, so it’s unsurprising that the heritage language would find its place there.

Gaelic is traditionally associated with the Scottish Highlands and Islands where it found its home by way of the Irish. While the lowlanders favoured the Scots language, the two have still overlapped over the years.

For example, the Highland clearances of the 19th century saw thousands of Gaelic speakers migrate to the central belt of Scotland to find new work.

To explore this heritage and how it has influenced Edinburgh, here are 13 place names connected to Scottish Gaelic according to Gaelic Place-Names of Scotland.

Corstorphine is an area in the west of Edinburgh often associated with the Edinburgh Zoo. The name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Crois Thoirfinn’ which means ‘Cross of Torfin’. Torfinn is a name connected to Old Norse, another heritage language of Scotland.

1. Corstorphine

Corstorphine is an area in the west of Edinburgh often associated with the Edinburgh Zoo. The name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Crois Thoirfinn’ which means ‘Cross of Torfin’. Torfinn is a name connected to Old Norse, another heritage language of Scotland. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
The Braid Hills (also known as the Braids) have a famous golf course which can be found on the south-western edge of Edinburgh. The name is derived from ‘Am Bràghad’ which means ‘the upper part’.

2. Braid

The Braid Hills (also known as the Braids) have a famous golf course which can be found on the south-western edge of Edinburgh. The name is derived from ‘Am Bràghad’ which means ‘the upper part’. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Inverleith is an inner suburb in the north of Edinburgh close to the city’s central region. The name can be translated from the Gaelic ‘Inbhir Lìte’ which means the ‘Mouth (Confluence) of the (water of) Leith’.

3. Inverleith

Inverleith is an inner suburb in the north of Edinburgh close to the city’s central region. The name can be translated from the Gaelic ‘Inbhir Lìte’ which means the ‘Mouth (Confluence) of the (water of) Leith’. Photo: <p&p>photo on Flickr

Photo Sales
Dalmahoy is the name of a hotel and previous country house located nearby Edinburgh. Derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Dail MoThutha’, the name ‘Dalmahoy’ translates to the ‘Meadow of St Tua’.

4. Dalmahoy

Dalmahoy is the name of a hotel and previous country house located nearby Edinburgh. Derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Dail MoThutha’, the name ‘Dalmahoy’ translates to the ‘Meadow of St Tua’. Photo: via Your Golf Travel

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghCensus