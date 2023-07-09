Scots are famed for their witty humour, and if you’re ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a Scottish pun then you’ll love these clever business names in Scotland.

Scots are known for their wordplay and even the English language in Scotland has many everyday words with totally different meanings - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘winch’ or ‘tube’.

As we merge funny wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of this wit can be found all over the businesses that you casually happen upon here.

For example, if you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie in the Scottish Highlands then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available in Edinburgh.

Truly, there’s a pun for every kind of buyer in Scotland. So, here are 32 punny Scottish business names for you to enjoy.

1 . Bacchialdis Cafe & Takeway Regular Italian cafe or genius marketing that serves as directions? Around the back of an Aldi in Airdrie you can find this Italian cafe called Bacchialdis ("back o' Aldi's!")

2 . Florist Gump Run Florist, Run... As in 'run' a popular business that specialises in beautiful flowers which can be found in Glasgow.

3 . Wok Ness There are 169+ miles between Edinburgh and Loch Ness, so if you've just touched down in Scotland's capital city and want the 'ness' best thing without long-distance travel then check out this Chinese takeaway.

4 . Coney No Dae That Anyone who's lived in Scotland long enough will know the famous phrase "gonnae no dae that" (don't do that) and this ice cream parlour in Airdrie seized the opportunity to have fun with it.

