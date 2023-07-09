All Sections
32 of Scotland’s punniest business names starting with Bacchialdi’s at the back of Aldi

Scots are famed for their witty humour, and if you’re ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a Scottish pun then you’ll love these clever business names in Scotland.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 29th Nov 2022, 15:09 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST

Scots are known for their wordplay and even the English language in Scotland has many everyday words with totally different meanings - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘winch’ or ‘tube’.

As we merge funny wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of this wit can be found all over the businesses that you casually happen upon here.

For example, if you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie in the Scottish Highlands then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available in Edinburgh.

Truly, there’s a pun for every kind of buyer in Scotland. So, here are 32 punny Scottish business names for you to enjoy.

1. Bacchialdis Cafe & Takeway

Regular Italian cafe or genius marketing that serves as directions? Around the back of an Aldi in Airdrie you can find this Italian cafe called Bacchialdis ("back o' Aldi's!") Photo: Submitted

2. Florist Gump

Run Florist, Run... As in 'run' a popular business that specialises in beautiful flowers which can be found in Glasgow. Photo: via Twitter (Masters of Naming)

3. Wok Ness

There are 169+ miles between Edinburgh and Loch Ness, so if you've just touched down in Scotland's capital city and want the 'ness' best thing without long-distance travel then check out this Chinese takeaway. Photo: Submitted Photo

4. Coney No Dae That

Anyone who's lived in Scotland long enough will know the famous phrase "gonnae no dae that" (don't do that) and this ice cream parlour in Airdrie seized the opportunity to have fun with it. Photo: Submitted Photo

