The phrase “wet and windy” just doesn’t cut it in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone, among others.

You can expect weather to dominate the headlines regularly in Scotland or (as it is with Scottish habits) to hear many people moaning about it as that’s a favourite national pastime.

That’s probably why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey, damp or wet weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ back in 2019. And since you’re going to hear all about the Scottish weather especially in the wake of heavy rain hitting Edinburgh this week, why not learn how to talk about it authentically while you’re at it?

The University of Glasgow found there are 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and reportedly over a hundred for ‘rain’, but worry not - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s chaotic yet beloved weather for any kind of day.

1 . Drookit This refers to something being drenched or if your clothes are totally soaked through - if you find yourself drookit then you probably forget your umbrella.

2 . Greetie A somewhat poetic word, Greetie means "showery" and it connects to the Scottish word "greeting" which means "to cry".

3 . Pish-oot Unlike a greetie, a pish-oot is when the rain is coming down in an intense downpour e.g., "it's pishing it doon!"

4 . Dreich Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable.