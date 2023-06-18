Scottish Human Anatomy: 21 Scots words for body parts, how many did you already know?
In the past, we have asked our Scotsman readers for their favourite Scottish words (and sayings) and in doing so revealed a wealth of rich Scottish vocabulary including Scots words with totally different meanings in English and (naturally) weather terms e.g., “dreich”.
From Scottish Gaelic to Scots Leid and its dialects such as Doric, Scotland has a rich linguistic heritage which endures to this day. For example, you can find Gaelic phrases in the hit TV show Outlander and Scots Leid expressions too.
Meanwhile, it is well known that there are many mispronounced Scottish place names because these locations still have motifs of our heritage languages. So, all of this to say that Scotland provides a rich landscape for languages and that extends to our descriptions of human anatomy.
If terms like “cranniewanny”, “geggie” or “queets” are lost on you then continue reading for 21 Scottish words for body parts.