From the cobblestone streets of Edinburgh to the windswept glens of the Highlands, these statues are powerful reminders of Scotland’s phenomenal legacy and proud heritage.
This weird and wonderful legacy of ours is captured by the plethora of statues scattered throughout the land that commemorate the nation’s most influential people and events such as monuments of great Scottish kings and sobering reminders of events like the Battle of Culloden.
These are the 25 greatest Scottish statues according to all of you; our Scotsman readers.
1. Greyfriars Bobby
You can find Bobby on George IV bridge close to Chambers Street in Edinburgh. A memorial to the dog that was truly man’s best friend, it reads: “A tribute to the affectionate fidelity of Greyfriars Bobby. In 1858 this faithful dog followed the remains of his master to Greyfriars Churchyard and lingered near the spot until his death in 1872.” Photo: nanpalmero on Flickr
2. Commando Memorial
Located a mile away from Spean Bridge, the memorial overlooks the Commando Training Depot built in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. The three-figure bronze statue exists to commemorate the sacrifices of thousands of Allied troops in World War Two. Photo: via Wallpaper Flare
3. Edinburgh Unicorn
Mercat Cross in Edinburgh is topped with a unicorn monument as this beast is Scotland’s national animal. As a mythological creature, the Unicorn is said to be tied to Scotland’s Celtic heritage and the rich folklore that accompanies it. Many unicorn statues can be found all throughout Scotland. Photo: Mike McBey on Flickr
4. Equestrian statue of Robert the Bruce
Situated by the site where the Battle of Bannockburn occurred, the monument reads: "ROBERT THE BRUCE KING OF SCOTS 1306–1329". He is one of Scotland’s most revered warriors and led the nation to victory over England in the war for independence. Photo: delphwynd on Flickr