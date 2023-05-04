All Sections
William Wallace and Robert the Bruce, two legendary guardians of Scotland, are immortalised standing guard at the entrance to Edinburgh Castle.William Wallace and Robert the Bruce, two legendary guardians of Scotland, are immortalised standing guard at the entrance to Edinburgh Castle.
Scotland’s Greatest Statues: The 25 best Scottish statues as voted by Scotsman readers

From the cobblestone streets of Edinburgh to the windswept glens of the Highlands, these statues are powerful reminders of Scotland’s phenomenal legacy and proud heritage.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 4th May 2023, 11:46 BST

Scots have retained an identity distinct from their UK counterparts with unique customs, award-winning landscapes, rich heritage and talents like Robert Burns who still remain famous on the world stage. Even down to our mythology and native languages, Scotland has its own flavour that is unrepeatable.

This weird and wonderful legacy of ours is captured by the plethora of statues scattered throughout the land that commemorate the nation’s most influential people and events such as monuments of great Scottish kings and sobering reminders of events like the Battle of Culloden.

These are the 25 greatest Scottish statues according to all of you; our Scotsman readers.

You can find Bobby on George IV bridge close to Chambers Street in Edinburgh. A memorial to the dog that was truly man’s best friend, it reads: “A tribute to the affectionate fidelity of Greyfriars Bobby. In 1858 this faithful dog followed the remains of his master to Greyfriars Churchyard and lingered near the spot until his death in 1872.”

1. Greyfriars Bobby

You can find Bobby on George IV bridge close to Chambers Street in Edinburgh. A memorial to the dog that was truly man’s best friend, it reads: “A tribute to the affectionate fidelity of Greyfriars Bobby. In 1858 this faithful dog followed the remains of his master to Greyfriars Churchyard and lingered near the spot until his death in 1872.” Photo: nanpalmero on Flickr

Located a mile away from Spean Bridge, the memorial overlooks the Commando Training Depot built in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. The three-figure bronze statue exists to commemorate the sacrifices of thousands of Allied troops in World War Two.

2. Commando Memorial

Located a mile away from Spean Bridge, the memorial overlooks the Commando Training Depot built in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. The three-figure bronze statue exists to commemorate the sacrifices of thousands of Allied troops in World War Two. Photo: via Wallpaper Flare

Mercat Cross in Edinburgh is topped with a unicorn monument as this beast is Scotland’s national animal. As a mythological creature, the Unicorn is said to be tied to Scotland’s Celtic heritage and the rich folklore that accompanies it. Many unicorn statues can be found all throughout Scotland.

3. Edinburgh Unicorn

Mercat Cross in Edinburgh is topped with a unicorn monument as this beast is Scotland’s national animal. As a mythological creature, the Unicorn is said to be tied to Scotland’s Celtic heritage and the rich folklore that accompanies it. Many unicorn statues can be found all throughout Scotland. Photo: Mike McBey on Flickr

Situated by the site where the Battle of Bannockburn occurred, the monument reads: "ROBERT THE BRUCE KING OF SCOTS 1306–1329". He is one of Scotland’s most revered warriors and led the nation to victory over England in the war for independence.

4. Equestrian statue of Robert the Bruce

Situated by the site where the Battle of Bannockburn occurred, the monument reads: "ROBERT THE BRUCE KING OF SCOTS 1306–1329". He is one of Scotland’s most revered warriors and led the nation to victory over England in the war for independence. Photo: delphwynd on Flickr

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
