Scottish words and sayings, combined with a world-famous thick accent, can easily make the English used here sound like a totally unique language. While this may be novel to some, it aptly reflects the fact that Scotland historically has never had one uniform language spoken by all its inhabitants - so some colourful lingual variety is to be expected!

For example, in the northern areas of Scotland you were more likely to encounter Gaelic once upon a time while in the southern areas it was the Scots language that was used. History aside, we asked our Scotsman readers what “their favourite Scottish saying is” and they offered a wealth of spectacular answers from “yer lookin’ peely wally” (unwell) to the classic “whit’s fur ye’ll no go by ye” (what’s meant to be will be!)