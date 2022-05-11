The Queen and Prince Phillip had four children together, all of whom went on to have children of their own, and then grandchildren. The royal family tree has grown exponentially over the decades, with more and more children and marriages expanding the family.

Looking ahead to the future, here’s what you need to know about the royal family and how the line of succession filters through the generations.

Who makes up the royal family tree?

Going back as far as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, the royal couple had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward.

Prince Charles had two sons with his first wife, Diana, named William and Harry. He has no children with his second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William married Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and they have three children together: George, Charlotte, and Louis. Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, and they have two children together, Archie and Lilibet, named after the Queen.

Anne, Princess Royal, had two children from her first marriage with Mark Phillips, Peter and Zara. She remarried Timothy Lawrence and had no children. The Princess Royal has five grandchildren, three from Zara and two from Peter.

Members of the royal family stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour in 2016 for the Queen's 90th birthday. Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images.

Prince Andrew was married to Sarah, Duchess of York, for ten years between 1986 and 1996 and had two children, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Prince Edward has been married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex since 1999. They have two children together, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Who’s in line for the throne?

The line to the throne follows the first-born child of each generation. Photo: Getty Images.

The throne is passed down via the firstborn child of each generation, regardless of gender. That meant that Queen Elizabeth II, as the eldest daughter of King George VI, took the throne in 1953 upon his death.

After the Queen, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will ascend to the throne and become King. After him, his eldest son, Prince William, will follow, and then his grandson, Prince George.