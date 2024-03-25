A whisky distillery known as the King of the Lowlands is to reopen to the public following a “meticulous” restoration project.

Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk shut in 1993 and lay empty for 24 years until it was rescued by Ian Macleod Distillers in 2017.

It has since undergone a four-year restoration project and work that has seen modern architecture merged with some of the original distillery building.

Rosebank Distillery, known as the King of the Lowlands, which is to reopen after more than 30 years. Photo: Chris McCluskie/Rosebank Distillery/PA Wire

The original mill, thought to be about 103 years old, has been retained and continues to be used in the production of Rosebank’s whisky as it did before the closure, while the 108ft chimney stack has been repaired.

The distillery’s Victorian red brickwork faces the Forth and Clyde canal, and a new glass-fronted stillroom is visible from the front of the building, where visitors will find exact copies of the original stills, drawing on blueprints salvaged from the Rosebank archives.

Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager at Rosebank, said: “The process of bringing Rosebank Distillery back to life has been meticulous, with a huge amount of detail going into each and every element.

“It was very important that we paid homage to Rosebank’s history and story, and we feel we’ve done it justice by incorporating so much of the former distillery into our new home.

The stills at Rosebank Distillery. Photo: Chris McCluskie/Rosebank Distillery/PA Wire

“The whole team at Rosebank are overjoyed to finally share our beautiful new distillery with whisky admirers across the world.

“We’re extremely proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait to open our doors this summer.”

Production at the distillery restarted in July last year, when it completed its first distillation runs.

The distillery, which was founded in 1840, will open its doors to the public on June 7.

Ian Macleod Distillers also owns Glengoyne, Tamdhu and Edinburgh Gin.

Its managing director, Leonard Russell, said: “I could see that Rosebank Distillery was held in extremely high regard and it was a huge shame that it closed when it was distilling some of the best spirit for the Scotch whisky industry.

“Being small, Rosebank was one of the more expensive whiskies to produce, but in my view that’s no reason to close a distillery.