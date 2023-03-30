All Sections
Robbie Coltrane in Quotes: 12 Quotes in memory of the Scottish actor on his birthday

Robbie Coltrane, the man who brought life to the character of Hagrid in Harry Potter among many other successful roles, passed away in 2022. Known as an ‘incredible talent’ and ‘one of the funniest people’ here are 12 quotes in his honour.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 17th Oct 2022, 09:33 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:43 BST

Legendary Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, born in Rutherglen and famous for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on October 14 aged 72. Aside from this franchise he was also known for featuring in the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough and the ITV detective drama Cracker.

After his agent confirmed his death in a hospital near Falkirk his fans were in immediate mourning as ‘Hagrid’ hashtags became viral within minutes on Twitter. The actor of Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, praised his co-star highly as “one of the funniest people” and “an incredible actor”.

He was born on March 30, 1950, which means today would have marked his 73rd birthday.

"He made it quite clear that if I didn’t play the role, I would be dead within a week. As you can imagine, the guy who turned down Hagrid would be like the guy who called the Beatles a guitar band. So I couldn’t possibly refuse, really."

1. Robbie Coltrane on... playing Hagrid

"Ninety percent of people's nightmares is standing in front of 1,000 people. Did you know that? And having to speak. You would have thought it would have been a madman tying you up and taking your eyes out."

2. Robbie Coltrane on... stage fright

"Why is it trivia? People call it trivia because they know nothing and they are embarrassed about it."

3. Robbie Coltrane on... trivia

"Well, I quite like animals, but they're unpredictable. I mean, look at old what's-his-name in Vegas. Tiger dragged him off the stage, you know? The guy brought up tigers. They're quite unpredictable."

4. Robbie Coltrane on... animals

