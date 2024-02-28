It was the first of its kind in Europe and brought a taste of Californian skate culture to Scotland.

Now, the ‘legendary spot’ of Livingston Skate park has been protected for the future with listed status.

Now listed among Scotland’s significant structures, the park was built in 1981 as the new town took shape and a growing interest in skate culture started to infect young people locally.

Livingston Skate Park, built in 1981, created a global buzz given its scale and design and has been listed as a significant monument in Scotland. PIC: HES.

Kenny Omond, founder member of the Livingston Skate Kats, visited California in the late 1970s to take the temperature of skate culture and came home with a strong idea for the park and its potential for young people.

Designed by Iain Urquhart, a graduate of Edinburgh School of Art whose wife was also a skater, the park gained instant recognition given its scale, ambition and quality – not least given its very deep Double Bowl and finely tuned transitions.

Such was the global buzz surrounding the park, skate legend Tony Hawk visited in 1991 and described it as a “legendary spot”. The listing of the structure ensures its significance will inform decisions about its future and allow its owners, West Lothian Council, to apply for extra funding for repairs and conservation.

'Livi' Skate Park from the air. PIC: HES.

Dara Parsons, head of designations at Historic Environment Scotland, said: "We are delighted to confirm 'Livi' Skatepark as a listed building after West Lothian Council asked us to consider designation.

“Iain Urquhart’s original design is grounded in early skate culture, and the park is known around the world for its pioneering design, the quality of the skating experience, and as a prototype for later concrete skateparks.

"We are very grateful for everybody who contributed to our public engagement, which helped us understand the history, design, quality and experiences for those who use the skatepark. Tony Hawk, who skated there back in 1991, described it as ‘a legendary place’, and it is clear that this remains a highly valued creative and social space for the community of Livingston and the skating and biking community.

"Through designation, we hope to recognise and protect the best examples of our cultural heritage. Listing Scotland’s oldest skatepark helps demonstrate the variety of our historic environment and especially the important role the built environment of the late 20th-century structure has in telling Scotland’s story.”

‘Livi’ Skatepark is the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in Scotland, with concrete skateparks from this era increasingly rare.

Rick Curran, secretary at Skateboard Scotland, said: “Skateboard Scotland are pleased to hear that Livingston skatepark is to be designated a listed structure. This designation will help ensure it retains the essence that makes it a famously strong foundation for Scottish skateboarding. Livi is a beloved, world-renowned skatepark recognised by many for its ground-breaking design, but at 43 years old it is showing considerable signs of age, so we are extremely keen to see the necessary steps taken to ensure it is protected for future generations through sympathetic, considered stabilisation and restoration.