If you’re picturing the perfect Scottish view there’s a fair chance that there will be a loch in it.
It’s estimated that there are over 30,000 lochs in Scotland – from vast bodies of water to tiny lochans.
Their evocative names are known around the world, whether it’s the monster residing in Loch Ness or the famous oysters of Loch Fyne.
From attracting tourists in their droves, to providing a place to enjoy a range of recreational activities for generations of Scots, the country’s lochs are a key part of its magical geography.
Here are the 10 biggest in Scotland by surface area.
1. Loch Lomond
WIth a surface area of 71 square kilometres, Loch Lomond is by a significant distance the largest loch in Scotland (although Loch Ness contains a great volume of water and Loch Morar is deeper). The surrounding Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park was Scotland's first national park and the 'bonnie banks' are used by a range of villages, hotels and recreational businesses. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Loch Ness
World famous for the monster that supposedly lurks beneath its surface, Loch Ness is Scotland's second largest loch and contains the greatest volume of water - meaning there's plenty of space for Nessie to hide. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Loch Awe
With a surface area of 38.5 square kilometres Loch Awe is the third largest loch in Scotland. It's also the longest - measuring 41 kilometers end-to-end. Loch Awe is popular with trout anglers and contains several picturesque ruined castles on islands that delight photographers. Kilchurn Castle is the most pictured and can be visited duringt he summer months. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Loch Maree
A surface area of 28.6 square kilometres puts Loch Maree, in Wester Ross, into fourth place. The largest island on the loch, Eilean Sùbhainn, contains a loch that itself contains an island - the only example of this geographical phenomenon in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images