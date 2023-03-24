Rail passengers will be able to watch the Highland scenery go by from armchairs when an historic observation car returns to Scotland next month for the first time for 55 years, Scotland on Sunday has learned.

The carriage which ran on the West Highland Line to Fort William and Mallaig until 1968 has been refurbished for the Strathspey Railway to run on its ten-mile route through the Cairngorms.

The move comes weeks after Transport Scotland announced it was considering ordering new “scenic trains” with larger windows for lines in the Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The observation car is due to start operating on Good Friday – 7 April – attached to trains running on the heritage line between Aviemore and Broomhill.

The carriages have been restored to how they looked in the 1950s. Picture: Nemesis Rail

These will include services to be hauled by the 100-year-old steam locomotive Flying Scotsman which is visiting the railway in September.

Known as a “beaver tail” because of its shape, the carriage with windows on three sides was one of two built in 1937 for the London and North Eastern Railway’s prestigious Coronation express service between Edinburgh and London. It was remodelled in 1959 by British Rail with larger end windows to improve the views.

Strathspey Railway operations manager Kieran Murray said: “This is a unique opportunity for the Strathspey railway to re-create history again – visitors will have the chance to see the beautiful Highland scenery through panoramic windows.

“The beaver tail is being launched into traffic on 7 April at our mixed traction gala, where all our engines, big and small, steam and diesel, will be running together as part of an intensive timetable over four days. From that day on, the beaver tail will be on our service train throughout the season.”

Larger end windows were added by British Rail in 1959 to improve the views. Picture: Nemesis Rail

The coach is due to arrive at the Strathspey Railway in Boat of Garten on Monday before running to its carriage sheds in Aviemore.

It has been restored by engineering firm Nemesis Rail in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire.

Managing director Martin Sargent said: “We are carrying out overhaul work on the last vehicle that was in service on those trains. The vehicle has undergone overhaul and repairs to return it to the way it was when it operated in the West Highlands from the 1950s.”

Passengers will be able to enjoy the scenery from armchairs. Picture: Nemesis Rail