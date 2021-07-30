Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Haddington’s Town House will be encased in scaffolding again as phase two of a restoration project gets underway.

The 18th century Category-A listed building was originally designed by Scottish architect William Adam and included a court house.

Historic: Haddington Town House

It’s spire and tower was added by fellow Scots architect James Gillespie Graham nearly 100 years after it was built.

East Lothian Council says the work to replace the slate roof on the original building as well as carrying out repairs to stonework and windows will be undertaken over several months.

An external metal staircase leading to the first floor of the building is also being replaced.

Planning permission and listed building consent has been granted by the council’s planners.

Initial work on the town house saw the spire undergo repairs at a cost of more than £250,000 over two years.

The latest phase of repairs focuses on the original buildings.

A council spokesperson said: “This is Phase 2 of Haddington Town House refurbishment works and includes primarily external works to the Lower Building including major roofing works, stonework repairs, repointing, rainwater goods, window repairs, external decoration etc and internal works include electrical works and decoration.

“The budget cost for the works is £560,000 for construction work, with an overall figure of £618,000 including fees.”

The work is due to start in September and be completed by March.

The building is home to the council chambers and has been a focal point for a number of public protests while elected members met to make decisions in recent years.

Hundreds of pupils descended on the town house three years ago to try and stop the council inroducing music tuition fees in schools.

And last February protestors successfully persuaded councillors to throw out a bid by the National Museums of Scotland to build a new visitors centre at its Museum of Flight in East Fortune after it was revealed 300 trees would be chopped down.

Animal welfare campaigners have also staged regular protests outside the town house against a now-abandoned plan for a greyhounds stadium in Wallyford.

