Historic Environment Scotland to investigate ‘Britain’s most northerly graffiti’ on historic radar station in Shetland

Historic Environment Scotland are to investigate reports of ‘Britain’s most northerly graffiti’ on a part of a historical radar station on an island in Shetland.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 12:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 12:57 pm
A view of the causeway on Unst (Photo: John Devlin).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The graffiti lies on the former Skaw radar station in the isle of Unst and is a World War II scheduled monument site – a title given to the country’s “most significant sites and monuments”.

It is understood that the paint makes reference to the point being the most northerly graffiti spot in Britain.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said any works to these types of structures – including the application of paint – requires consent.

The Historic Environment Scotland spokesperson said: “It is an offence to undertake works without consent and we will investigate in line with our enforcement policy.”

It is understood HSE are investigating the vandalism.

Police Scotland said it had not received any recent reports of graffiti on the historic structure.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.