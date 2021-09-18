The graffiti lies on the former Skaw radar station in the isle of Unst and is a World War II scheduled monument site – a title given to the country’s “most significant sites and monuments”.
It is understood that the paint makes reference to the point being the most northerly graffiti spot in Britain.
A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said any works to these types of structures – including the application of paint – requires consent.
The Historic Environment Scotland spokesperson said: “It is an offence to undertake works without consent and we will investigate in line with our enforcement policy.”
It is understood HSE are investigating the vandalism.
Police Scotland said it had not received any recent reports of graffiti on the historic structure.