One of Scotland's most loved, Billy Connolly celebrates his 81st birthday today. Here are The Big Yin's best jokes and one-liners over the years.

Sir Billy Connolly is an international superstar and one of Scotland's most celebrated national treasures following his incredible career.

From dominating the music scene to his iconic comedy shows, The Big Yin is loved globally after leaving his audiences in tears of laughter, with Sir Billy even boasting an incredible career and becoming knighted by 2017.

Now, aside from being hilarious himself he has also since teamed up with the BBC as a mentor offering young comedians tips for a successful career - a true gentleman and a scholar.

In celebration of Sir Billy Connolly and his 81st birthday, here are 80 of his bestjokes, one liners and quips over his epic career. (Warning: adult humour is contained in this list... obviously.)

1 . Billy Connolly on... Judging others "Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares? He's a mile away and you've got his shoes!"

2 . Billy Connolly on... The weather "I hate all those weathermen, too, who tell you that rain is bad weather. There's no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little."

3 . Billy Connolly on... Scottish Heritage "Scottish-Americans tell you that if you want to identify tartans, it's easy – you simply look under the kilt, and if it's a quarter-pounder, you know it's a McDonald's."

4 . Billy Connolly on... Being a movie star "I'm a huge film star, but you have to hurry to the movies because I usually die in the first 15 f***ing minutes. I'm the only guy I know who died in a f***ing Muppet Movie."