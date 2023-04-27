1 . Saltire

The current flag of Scotland is also known as the ‘Saint Andrew’s Cross’ or ‘Saltire’ and it reportedly dates back at least 500 years but the story of its origins dates all the way back to biblical times. It is said in 60AD, Saint Andrew the Patron Saint of Scotland was to be crucified and he felt unworthy to have this done to him on a traditional cross and thus the X-shaped cross or ‘Saltire’ we see today was used in its place. Photo: georgeclerk on Canva Pro