3. Cramond

When the tide is low, the sea retreats to reveal a causeway over to Cramond Island. Found off the coast of Edinburgh, it has an extensive military history all the way up to the Second World War - with the concrete pylons lining the walkway designed to block boats. Incredibly peaceful despite its proximity to a capital city, Cramond Island has striking views of the Forth Bridges over to Queensferry, Fife, and Edinburgh. But be careful you don't get caught by the tide when it comes back in.

Photo: Getty Images