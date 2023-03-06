3 . Grassmarket

There are two theories as to how the Grassmarket, which from the 15th century was used as a livestock market, got its name. The first is that it refers to the grass that animals grazed in in their pens. Others believe that it was originally called the Grice Market, with grice being the name given to a young pig. The sale of pigs was banned in Edinburgh but the Grassmarket, sitting just outside the walls of the city, was not subject to the restriction, making it the main market for the animals.

Photo: Unknown