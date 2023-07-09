Concern over A-listed mercat cross sees it added to list of Scots buildings under threat

The historic structure, which dates from 1698, is among others around Scotland in a decaying condition

For hundreds of years, it has stood in a small Perthshire village, predating the union between Scotland and England and forming a link with a bygone age.

But growing concern over the deteriorating condition of Meikleour's A-listed mercat cross has now seen it added to a list of historic structures under threat.

The move has sparked calls for wider efforts to help preserve the historic structures, which can be found across Scotland and were once a symbol of a burgh’s right to trade.

Meikleour's mercat cross. Picture: Historic Environment Scotland

Historic Environment Scotland said the mercat cross in Meikleour, which dates from 1698, is currently the only one on the Buildings at Risk Register, but its decaying condition matches similar crosses elsewhere.

As well as being a focal point for trading activity, mercat crosses played a role in celebrations, proclamations and even public punishments, such as floggings and hangings.

Simon Stronach, deputy head of historic buildings at HES, said: “We added Meikleour’s mercat cross to the Buildings at Risk Register to address the stone decay that has occurred since it was first built over three centuries ago. It is currently the only mercat cross on the Register, but its condition matches other mercat crosses throughout Scotland that are listed or scheduled. Any member of the public can nominate a building for the Buildings at Risk Register.”

HES said there are 48 listed mercat crosses in Scotland and seven that are scheduled monuments.

Claire Mercer Nairne, owner of the Meikleour Estate, which includes the mercat cross, said she would be “delighted” to engage with the council on its upkeep. She said: “We are lucky to have dynamic and approachable councillors who listen to their community while promoting a flourishing tourism in our area.”

She said the estate previously worked with the council to facilitate the “herculean task” of cutting the nearby Meikleour Beech Hedge, which was planted in 1745 and is recognised as the tallest of its kind in the world, at 100ft high.

"The Meikleour mercat cross stands in the village by an A-road used more and more frequently by large lorries and tractors and it is quite exposed to passing traffic,” she said. “There are more than one hundred of these 16-17th century edifices in Scotland and a quick search on the internet will show that many of them are in precarious conditions especially in rural areas where moss, lichen and tougher weather conditions seem to be more of a problem.

"It would be so helpful if guidance were published on how to best maintain these delicate monuments – is a proprietary moss killer appropriate for such delicate stone work? One does not want to do the wrong thing.

"I am wondering if there is not a more creative way to look after these crosses across Scotland, especially in small villages. As a French person, smallholding markets were part of my childhood, even the tiniest village would have a wee market every Saturday. There are talented artisans and bountiful community kitchen gardens in our area. Maybe a way to give these mercat crosses a future is to rekindle these village markets?“