Peter Whitehouse, the director for statistical services for the Scottish Government added that the 2022 Census was the ‘only statistical tool’ to work out the size of the trans community in Scotland.

For the first time, the Census – a count of people in Scotland which happens every 10 years – will ask about a person’s trans status as well as their sexual orientation.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both questions are voluntary.

National Records of Scotland is responsible for delivering and publishing outputs of Scotland’s Census which will be taking place in March.

Paul Lowe, The National Records of Scotland Chief Executive commented that the first results will be published a year after collecting the data.

Talking about the inclusion of the trans status question, Mr Whitehouse said: “That is a hugely important question that is very well understood and very well-regarded as being an important question that helps us.

"The Census is the only statistical tool that is available which helps us to understand the size, location and nature of the trans community.”

Scotland's 2022 Census contains voluntary questions around trans status and sexual orientation (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

The director’s comments come as the Court of Session in Edinburgh has accepted Fair Play For Women’s petition for a judicial review into the guidance accompanying the trans status question.

The guidance reads: “If you are transgender the answer you give can be different from what is on your birth certificate. You do not need a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC)”.

The English High Court ordered similar guidance produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to be taken down days before Census Day for England and Wales in March 2021.

Addressing concerns around having enough time to change the guidance if the group is successful, Mr Whitehouse said he had no concerns around putting a required Census in place.

He said: “Our absolute focus is to encourage participation and we do that by testing questions, understanding their relevance, understanding their accessibility and really helping everyone to understand the importance of the Census.

“Being counted matters to how services are delivered and developed.

"There is a legal responsibility to answer the Census and our focus is to enable and encourage the importance of the Census.”

In 2011, the Census response rate was 94% of the population of Scotland. This is the ambition for 2022 with a push for online participation.

"We are hopeful that we will achieve something similar,” said Mr Whitehouse, "We have some targets around the census and our expectation is 70% response online.”

Established in 1801 in Scotland, the census has taken place every ten years – excluding in 1941, because of World War Two and in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The next Census takes place in March 2022 and the census questions are designed to provide a snapshot overview of Scotland’s population on March, 20, 2022.

The answers given to the census questions will help shape Scotland's future public services and understand the needs of people and their communities as the data is taken into account by organisations in both the private and public sector.

All of the Census results published have personal information removed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.