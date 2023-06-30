Billy Connolly - known affectionately in Scotland as ‘The Big Yin’ - celebrates his 80th birthday, and in appreciation of this national treasure we’ve collected some of his greatest jokes and one-liners over the years.

Artist, singer, actor and much-loved comedian Sir Billy Connolly is an international superstar and considered a national treasure by Scots who celebrated his huge milestone of turning 80 in November.

From dominating the music scene to packing the patter with comedy shows that have left global audiences crying with laughter, the Big Yin has no shortage of talent and acts as an inspiration given he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 yet continued to boast an incredible career and even become knighted by 2017.

Now, aside from being hilarious himself he has also since teamed up with the BBC as a mentor offering young comedians tips for a successful career - a true gentleman and a scholar.

In celebration of Sir Billy Connolly and his 80th birthday, here are 80 of his finest jokes, one liners and quips over his epic career. (Disclaimer: adult humour is contained in this list... naturally.)

1 . Billy Connolly on... Scottish Heritage “Scottish-Americans tell you that if you want to identify tartans, it’s easy – you simply look under the kilt, and if it’s a quarter-pounder, you know it’s a McDonald’s.” Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Billy Connolly on... Judging others “Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares? He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!” Photo: YouTube Screenshot Photo Sales

3 . Billy Connolly on... The weather “I hate all those weathermen, too, who tell you that rain is bad weather. There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little.” Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Billy Connolly on... Being a movie star “I’m a huge film star, but you have to hurry to the movies because I usually die in the first 15 f***ing minutes. I’m the only guy I know who died in a f***ing Muppet Movie.” Photo: PA Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 20