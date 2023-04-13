All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
59 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
Which areas of Scotland did our readers say we're the hidden gems of the country?Which areas of Scotland did our readers say we're the hidden gems of the country?
Which areas of Scotland did our readers say we're the hidden gems of the country?

Best Tourist Attractions Scotland: 9 of the best alternative Scottish tourist attractions that are real hidden gems

These are 9 Scottish locations our readers recommend as Scotland’s biggest and best hidden gems locations in 2023 – including The Devil’s Pulpit.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Feb 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Scotland is blessed with some of the world’s most stunning skylines, awe-inspiring greenery and historic castles and is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and eye-catching countries on the planet.

Here are the 10 largest Scottish islands - from Lewis and Harris to North Uist

And while Edinburgh Castle, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Loch Lomond top the list of many tourists places to visit, much of Scotland is still very much a hidden gem and well worth a visit.

Tourist attractions in Scotland: These are 10 alternative Scottish locations to visit in 2023

With so many alternative tourist attractions in Scotland, we decided to ask you – the readers – which areas and locations in Scotland you would see as the best hidden gems – and here is the list you gave us.

This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty.

1. The Devil's Pulpit - Glasgow

This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

Photo Sales
This Taki Handa designed garden is a real place of peace and tranquillity. Based in Dollar, Clackmannansire, our readers commended its outstanding beauty.

2. The Japanese Garden - Dollar

This Taki Handa designed garden is a real place of peace and tranquillity. Based in Dollar, Clackmannansire, our readers commended its outstanding beauty. Photo: Ron Dough/Creative Commons 2.0

Photo Sales
With cute beach huts and stunning sand dunes, Elie Beach is one of Scotland's real hidden gems. Dog friendly and full of golden sands, this one a top recommendation from a number of our readers.

3. Elie Beach - Leven

With cute beach huts and stunning sand dunes, Elie Beach is one of Scotland's real hidden gems. Dog friendly and full of golden sands, this one a top recommendation from a number of our readers. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales
The gorgeous Loch Doon had a number of recommendations from our readers due to its stunning views, which are particularly beautiful at night.

4. Loch Doon - Carrick

The gorgeous Loch Doon had a number of recommendations from our readers due to its stunning views, which are particularly beautiful at night. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh Castle