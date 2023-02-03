News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here are 10 alternative tourist attractions you should visit in 2023.

Best tourist attractions Scotland 2023: Here are 10 of the best alternative Scottish locations to visit

Here are 10 alternative Scottish tourist attractions you may not have heard of – but should definitely visit.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Edinburgh Castle, Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Loch Lomond – the list of Scottish tourist attractions is endless and requires several visits to complete.

Haunted Scotland 2023: Here are the 10 most haunted Scottish locations to visit

While there are many well known spots visitors love to take in, there is an increasing number of alternative tourist spots that are growing in popularity year on year.

With some lush greenery, unusual statues and ancient burial grounds on the list of alternative Scottish tourist attractions, you can never get bored of what Scotland has to offer.

Scottish Celebrities: These are the 15 famous Scottish celebs that you would most like to share a pint with

Here is our top tip for alternative Scottish tourist attractions to visit in 2023.

1. Meikleour Beech Hedge

Located four miles south of Blairgowrie, Meikleour Beech Hedge is the largest hedge in the whole world as per the Guinness World Records. The trees were planted in 1745 and stand at an impressive 530 metres in length and and 100 ft high.

Photo: Central Press

Photo Sales

2. Fingal's Cave

The beautiful Fingal's Cave is located on Isle of Staffa in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. While it is stunning to look at, it is also well known for its natural acoustics. Comprised entirely of spectacular hexagonal basalt columns, it is similar to the popular Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Garden of Cosmic Speculation

Located in Dumfries, the spectacular Garden of Cosmic Speculation is a 30 acre sculpture garden created by landscape architect and theorist Charles Jencks. The garden is said to be inspired by modern cosmology.

Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

Photo Sales

4. The Witches Well

Located in Edinburgh, The Witches Well is on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle. This cast iron fountain and plaque was made to honour those Scots that were burned at the stake between the 15th and 18th and accused of being witches.

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
CelebritiesEdinburgh Castle