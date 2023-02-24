Scotland's National Newspaper
Which areas of Scotland did our readers say we're the hidden gems of the country?

Best Tourist Attractions Scotland 2023: 10 of the best hidden gem Scottish locations you MUST visit - as per our readers

Here are 10 Scottish hidden gems that you need to visit in 2023 – from Plockton to The Devil’s Pulpit.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

Blessed with some of the world’s most gorgeous skylines, lush greenery and historic site, Scotland is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and eye-catching countries on the planet.

And while Edinburgh Castle, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Loch Lomond top the list of many tourists places to visit, some of Scotland is still very much a hidden gem and well worth a visit.

With so many alternative tourist attractions in Scotland, we decided to ask you – the readers – which areas and locations in Scotland you would see as the best hidden gems – and here is the list you gave us.

1. The Devil's Pulpit - Glasgow

This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty.

Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

2. The Japanese Garden - Dollar

This Taki Handa designed garden is a real place of peace and tranquillity. Based in Dollar, Clackmannansire, our readers commended its outstanding beauty.

Photo: Ron Dough/Creative Commons 2.0

3. Elie Beach - Leven

With cute beach huts and stunning sand dunes, Elie Beach is one of Scotland's real hidden gems. Dog friendly and full of golden sands, this one a top recommendation from a number of our readers.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

4. Loch Doon - Carrick

The gorgeous Loch Doon had a number of recommendations from our readers due to its stunning views, which are particularly beautiful at night.

Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

