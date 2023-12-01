All Sections
Best Scottish Films: 21 of Scotland’s most-loved movies as voted by you - including ‘Local Hero’

Scotland has made its mark on the movie industry over the years so when we asked you what the best Scottish film of all time was it was no surprise we were innundated with responses.

By David Hepburn
Published 9th Nov 2022, 16:46 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT
Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, somewhat dark history and award-winning landscapes, the country has featured prominently in the film industry.

In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting were released within one year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland to punch above its weight on the world stage.

When we asked our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ the answers poured in.

Here are twenty-one of the greatest Scottish films of all time as voted by Scotsman readers.

A well-loved comedy drama, Local Hero explores the conflict between a Texas oil company and the residents of a Scottish fishing village whose land is needed for the company's North Sea oil base.

1. Local Hero, 1983

Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

2. Highlander, 1986

Set in Glasgow, The Angels’ Share tells the tale of a father who in a life that appears hopeless just narrowly avoids jail time. After a visit to a whisky distillery, he finds inspiration to turn over a new leaf, but can he do it?

3. The Angels’ Share, 2012

The official film synopsis reads: “As Scotland fails to establish its own parliament once again, young patriot Ian Hamilton vows to salvage national pride by returning the Stone of Destiny, a symbol of Scottish sovereignty to its rightful place. Trouble is, the talismanic brick has been housed in Westminster Abbey under watchful English eyes since 1296.”

4. Stone of Destiny, 2008

