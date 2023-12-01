Best Scottish Films: 21 of Scotland’s most-loved movies as voted by you - including ‘Local Hero’
Scotland has made its mark on the movie industry over the years so when we asked you what the best Scottish film of all time was it was no surprise we were innundated with responses.
Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, somewhat dark history and award-winning landscapes, the country has featured prominently in the film industry.
In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting were released within one year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland to punch above its weight on the world stage.
When we asked our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ the answers poured in.
Here are twenty-one of the greatest Scottish films of all time as voted by Scotsman readers.