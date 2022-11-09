Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, occasionally dark history and some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes (even voted ‘Best of the World 2023’ by National Geographic) the country has featured prominently across the film industry.

In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting (two massive successes for ‘Scottish cinema’) were released within a year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland’s culture and cinema to punch above its weight on the world stage.

When we asked you, our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ your answers passionately poured in which inspired us to form this list that shows 18 of these best-of-all-time Scottish films.

1. Highlander, 1986 Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands. Photo: YouTube Photo Sales

2. Restless Natives, 1985 Another film based in the Highlands, this comedy movie stars two young Scottish lads on their adventure as they turn to a life of crime in escape of their otherwise boring lives. Photo: YouTube (Available on Amazon Prime Video) Photo Sales

3. Mrs Brown, 1997 This film dives into the rumoured relationship between Queen Victoria and her servant John Brown, while considered not historically accurate by many it is enjoyed as a romantic tale. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Trainspotting, 1996 A film considered quintessentially Scottish by fans worldwide, Trainspotting is a modern classic which depicts the reality of drug addiction with Ewan McGregor in the lead role. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales