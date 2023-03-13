Best of Sir David Attenborough: 28 epic quotes from Sir David starting with Scotland’s beauty
Just under 97 years of age, Attenborough has explored all of Earth’s continents and inspired people worldwide on the wonder of their natural beauty.
Sir David Attenborough turned 96 last year and his career - which began in 1952 - has led him through an incredible journey which has resulted in him being regarded as Britain’s most beloved broadcaster by many.
With his captivating narration in iconic documentaries like Blue Planet, Attenborough offers a wealth of wisdom on politics, human nature and the environment. In fact, despite having explored every continent on the planet, he commented that Scotland still had “some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles” on offer; a testament to our wee country.
To celebrate his work and understand his beliefs about the world a bit better, here are 28 quotes from Sir David Attenborough.