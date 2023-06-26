Legendary Scottish Caves: 17 Beautiful caves in Scotland with fascinating legends

4 . Fingal’s Cave, Staffa

You can find Fingal’s Cave on the Isle of Staffa located south-west off the Isle of Ulva. The uninhabited island is only half a mile in length and is composed exclusively of hexagonally jointed basalt columns (like the ones at the Giant’s Causeway on Ireland’s north coast.) “Fingal” is said to be an anglicisation of Finn MacCumhaill who was an Irish General who commanded the Feinne, a group who fended off the Norsemen and other such invaders. The site is also famed for its colourful folklore about giants that see Scottish and Irish mythology overlap. Photo: graeme_pow on Flickr