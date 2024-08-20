Archaeologists to investigate land in Govan once more as the ancient Kingdom of Strathclyde continues to give up its secrets.

It is a place where stories of Vikings, Picts, warriors and kings mingle right in the centre of what is now Scotland’s largest city.

Now, archaeologists are to return to the Govan Old Church in Glasgow which stands on land that was once the dynastic centre of the Kingdom of Strathclyde and burial ground of its high-status rulers from the late 9th century. Vikings are known to have had a presence at Govan, which boasts an unrivalled collection of early medieval funerary monunents and burial stones, with Picts believed to have travelled through today’s Govan as they headed west to Ireland using the route of the Clyde.

Professor Stephen Driscoll, archaeologist with Glasgow University, has been involved wih Old Govan for more than 30 years and said excitement surrounded the forthcoming excavation, not least given the discovery of the ‘Govan Warrior’ last year.

The sculpture, featuring a carved fighter equipped with a round shield, sharply pointed beard and flowing pony tail, is believed to date to the 9th Century and reflect Old Govan’s role as a stop-off point for Picts travelling from their dynasties in the east to Ireland.

Archaeologists will examine the area where the Govan Warrior was discovered, which is also believed to be where the site where the Govan Sarcophagus was found in the 19th Century. The stunning stone coffin is thought to commemorate St Constantine, a king of the Picts and son of Kenneth MacAlpin.

Mr Driscoll, Professor of Historical Archaeology at the University of Glasgow and Trustee of Govan Heritage Trust, said: “This year our team will continue to explore the Govan Old’s deep history by mapping the graveyard in detail and excavating at the find spot of the ‘Warrior Stone’, where we also believe the sarcophagus was found back in 1855.

“There is real sense of excitement about the coming season, not least because we hope to attract members of the local community to join the dig and participate in the reinvention of the ancient heart of Govan.”

Govan Old Church contains a remarkable collection of 31 carved stones which date to the 9th-11th centuries and chart the very early story of Scotland and the crossroads of factions, rulers, belief and power.

The stones include five exceptionally large sandstone hogback stones - tombs which were intended to look like the roofs of Viking buildings and which reflect Scandinavian presence at Old Govan.

Nearby, a massive earthen mound called Doomster Hill, which was demolished in the mid 19th Century, was probably a place where justice was dispensed. Style-wise, the mound was similar to those where Viking ‘things’ - or meetings - were held.

This year’s excavations – dubbed the ‘Dig Where You Stand’ Community Field School and supported by the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland – will consist of two 3-day sessions that will allow volunteers to dig alongside professionals from Clyde Archaeology and senior academic staff and students from University of Glasgow Archaeology. The first community dig will take place from 29 – 31 August 2024, and the second will take place from 20 - 22 September 2024 with free spaces available.