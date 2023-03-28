Here are 9 Scottish locations our readers recommend as Scotland’s biggest and best hidden gems locations in 2023 – including The Devil’s Pulpit.

Scotland is blessed with some of the world’s most stunning skylines, awe-inspiring greenery and historic castles and is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and eye-catching countries on the planet.

And while Edinburgh Castle, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Loch Lomond top the list of many tourists places to visit, much of Scotland is still very much a hidden gem and well worth a visit.

With so many alternative tourist attractions in Scotland, we decided to ask you – the readers – which areas and locations in Scotland you would see as the best hidden gems – and here is the list you gave us.

1 . The Devil's Pulpit - Glasgow This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0 Photo Sales

2 . The Japanese Garden - Dollar This Taki Handa designed garden is a real place of peace and tranquillity. Based in Dollar, Clackmannansire, our readers commended its outstanding beauty. Photo: Ron Dough/Creative Commons 2.0 Photo Sales

3 . Elie Beach - Leven With cute beach huts and stunning sand dunes, Elie Beach is one of Scotland's real hidden gems. Dog friendly and full of golden sands, this one a top recommendation from a number of our readers. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

4 . Loch Doon - Carrick The gorgeous Loch Doon had a number of recommendations from our readers due to its stunning views, which are particularly beautiful at night. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0 Photo Sales