40 Best everyday words with different meanings in Scotland starting with "Ned"

If you live in Scotland or have Scottish friends then you may know the alternative and often ‘colourful’ meanings behind these everyday English words.

England is not far away down South yet to the English people Scotland can seem like a different planet as our colourful expressions and accents could leave any newcomer scratching their head.

Interestingly, this isn’t just a case of ‘slang’ or Billy Connolly-esque accents as Scotland is considered a multilingual country. Official languages include Scots, Scottish Gaelic and of course English, which all come together under an array of beautiful accents and dialects.

If you’re Scottish, or have lived here, then you’ll know well that we have (somehow) developed our own language when it comes to using English – and so certain words don’t mean what the Collins Dictionary says they do in the context of Scotland.

To spare you requesting translations, here are 40 everyday English words and phrases with different meanings in Scotland.

1 . Ned Usually this is a shortened version of the name Edward, like Ned Flanders from The Simpsons, but in Scotland it's used more often to refer to a young troublemaker or foolish person.

2 . Greeting Although the act of greeting would normally refer to how we greet one another with a "hello" or handshake, here this means to be crying (often from laughter!)

3 . Diddy For many this word would conjure up imagery of the famous artist P Diddy, but when used in Scotland it may refer to a person's breasts or be used as a light way of calling someone silly.

4 . How This usually means exactly what it says, how? But in Scotland (particularly in Glasgow) this acts as the question 'why?'