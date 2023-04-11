31 of Scotland’s Punniest Shops and Business starting with Curl Up and Dye hairdressers
Scots are famed for their witty sense of humour, and if you’re ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a Scottish pun then you’ll love these businesses in Scotland.
Scots are known for their wordplay and even the English language in Scotland features many everyday words with totally different meanings - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘tube’ or ‘winch’.
As the country merges funny wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of this wit can be found all over the shops and businesses that you casually happen upon here.
If you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie in the Scottish Highlands then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available in Edinburgh.
There’s a pun for any kind of buyer in Scotland. So, here are 31 punny Scottish shops and business names.