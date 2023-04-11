All Sections
31 of Scotland’s Punniest Shops and Business starting with Curl Up and Dye hairdressers

Scots are famed for their witty sense of humour, and if you’re ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a Scottish pun then you’ll love these businesses in Scotland.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 29th Nov 2022, 15:09 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

Scots are known for their wordplay and even the English language in Scotland features many everyday words with totally different meanings - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘tube’ or ‘winch’.

As the country merges funny wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of this wit can be found all over the shops and businesses that you casually happen upon here.

If you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie in the Scottish Highlands then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available in Edinburgh.

There’s a pun for any kind of buyer in Scotland. So, here are 31 punny Scottish shops and business names.

Instead of cutting your hair, this hairdresser just cuts you deep with this charming message (and an apology just won’t cut it!) You can find many of these establishments scattered around the central belt and lowlands of Scotland.

1. Curl up and Dye Hairdresser

Instead of cutting your hair, this hairdresser just cuts you deep with this charming message (and an apology just won’t cut it!) You can find many of these establishments scattered around the central belt and lowlands of Scotland. Photo: Submitted

Run Florist, Run... As in 'run' a popular business that specialises in beautiful flowers which can be found in Glasgow.

2. Florist Gump

Run Florist, Run... As in 'run' a popular business that specialises in beautiful flowers which can be found in Glasgow. Photo: via Twitter (Masters of Naming)

There are 169+ miles between Edinburgh and Loch Ness, so if you've just touched down in Scotland's capital city and want the 'ness' best thing without long-distance travel then check out this Chinese takeaway.

3. Wok Ness

There are 169+ miles between Edinburgh and Loch Ness, so if you've just touched down in Scotland's capital city and want the 'ness' best thing without long-distance travel then check out this Chinese takeaway. Photo: Submitted Photo

Anyone who's lived in Scotland long enough will know the famous phrase "gonnae no dae that" (don't do that) and this ice cream parlour in Airdrie seized the opportunity to have fun with it.

4. Coney No Dae That

Anyone who's lived in Scotland long enough will know the famous phrase "gonnae no dae that" (don't do that) and this ice cream parlour in Airdrie seized the opportunity to have fun with it. Photo: Submitted Photo

