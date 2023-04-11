Scots are famed for their witty sense of humour, and if you’re ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a Scottish pun then you’ll love these businesses in Scotland.

Scots are known for their wordplay and even the English language in Scotland features many everyday words with totally different meanings - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘tube’ or ‘winch’.

As the country merges funny wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of this wit can be found all over the shops and businesses that you casually happen upon here.

If you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie in the Scottish Highlands then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available in Edinburgh.

There’s a pun for any kind of buyer in Scotland. So, here are 31 punny Scottish shops and business names.

1 . Curl up and Dye Hairdresser Instead of cutting your hair, this hairdresser just cuts you deep with this charming message (and an apology just won’t cut it!) You can find many of these establishments scattered around the central belt and lowlands of Scotland. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Florist Gump Run Florist, Run... As in 'run' a popular business that specialises in beautiful flowers which can be found in Glasgow. Photo: via Twitter (Masters of Naming) Photo Sales

3 . Wok Ness There are 169+ miles between Edinburgh and Loch Ness, so if you've just touched down in Scotland's capital city and want the 'ness' best thing without long-distance travel then check out this Chinese takeaway. Photo: Submitted Photo Photo Sales

4 . Coney No Dae That Anyone who's lived in Scotland long enough will know the famous phrase "gonnae no dae that" (don't do that) and this ice cream parlour in Airdrie seized the opportunity to have fun with it. Photo: Submitted Photo Photo Sales